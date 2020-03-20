Bowl For Kids Sake postponed for the foreseeable future

COVID-19 has shut down this popular fundraiser for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake

Ava and Keia Holm bowl in Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake’s Bowl For Kids’ Sake fundraiser and tournament. (Patrick Davies Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

As with many events in the lakecity this week, the annual Bowl For Kids Sake Fundraiser is being postponed until further notice by Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake.

“Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, Big Brothers Big Sisters has chosen to postpone our Bowl For Kids Sake fundraiser. In Williams Lake, the fundraiser was scheduled for March 27, April 3, and April 4. The event in 100 Mile was scheduled for April 3rd,” BBBS executive director Angela Kadar said.

Kadar said that this was a difficult decision as Bowl For Kids Sake is their most important fundraiser of the year. Despite this fact, their primary concern remains to protect the health and safety of their clients and the community they serve.

As soon as conditions are safe again, Kadar said they will announce the rescheduled dates for the event in both Williams Lake and 100 Mile House. Any scheduled to take part in the event are asked to hold onto their pledge books in the meantime but said drop off options are available if necessary. BBBS is located in Williams Lake at 369 Oliver St #200, V2G 1M4 and in 100 Mile at 372 Taylor Way, V0K 2E0.

Kadar said that for questions or more information the community can contact angela.kadar@bigbrothersbigsisters.ca.

