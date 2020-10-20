Boundary Similkameen candidates to debate health care tonight

Everyone is welcome to join the online event

Voters in Boundary Similkameen have an opportunity tonight, Tuesday Oct. 20, to learn how the local candidates feel about health care.

NDP Roly Russell, Liberal Petra Veintimilla and Conservative Darryl Seres will participate in an online forum, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Organizers say that Wexit candidate Arlyn Greig, who was fired from her party Oct. 9 but remains on the ballot, also plans to attend.

The forum is being hosted by Princeton’s Support Our Health Care (SOHC).

SOHC president Ed Staples will moderate the discussion, being held on Zoom.

Anyone with a question for the candidates can email Staples at edwardstaples8@gmail.com

Join the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83858642491?pwd=LzQzY3RoUmtkcEwyN3JHV3NpTVdndz09&fbclid=IwAR1w7XBP66imvYnsztI7zhjlyXQM-3XJ4uMMShETcKdOjAgOuZqTS7WJeow#success

Meeting ID: 838 5864 2491

Passcode: 304050

