Bottle depot in Abbotsford destroyed by early morning fire

Moe's Bottle Depot damaged by fire of unknown cause

Moe’s Bottle Depot on Gladys Avenue in Abbotsford was the scene of a fire on the morning of Aug. 25, 2021. (Jessica Peters/ Abby News)

A bottle depot in downtown Abbotsford was hit by fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire started at about 5 a.m. at Moe’s Bottle Depot on Gladys Avenue, according to a police officer on scene. The building is charred inside and out, and appears to have suffered heavy damage. Fire crews and Abbotsford Police are still on scene.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been released.

A few alternate bottle depot locations in Abbotsford are 750 Riverside Rd., 33236 Walsh Ave., and 28789 Fraser Hwy.

