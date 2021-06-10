Boston Bar to host COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic Friday

Boston Bar is hosting an EASI clinic for those looking to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. (Submitted/ City of Kent)

Clinic will be at Boston Bar School 10:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

If you haven’t received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s not too late: Fraser Health is hosting a one-day only pop-up clinic in Boston Bar on Friday, June 11.

The health authority is encouraging eligible people in the region who haven’t yet received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to attend the easily-accessible, same-day immunization (EASI) clinic in Boston Bar.

“This ongoing effort provides easy access to same day vaccine registration and appointments, with managed wait times,” wrote Fraser Health in a press release.

EASI clinics are located at existing clinics and are open to anyone 12 years and older for first dose immunization. All Fraser Health residents are welcome, including those without personal health numbers, vulnerable people and/or people who are not residents of B.C.

Staff will also be available on-site to help people register and book appointments at other clinics throughout the region, if needed, and can help answer all vaccine-related questions.

To get your shot, visit Boston Bar’s EASI pop-up clinic at the school (47632 Old Boston Bar Road), from 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

For an ongoing schedule of EASI and neighbourhood clinics, please visit fraserhealth.ca/easi.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

