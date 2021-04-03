Boston Bar/North Bend vaccine clinic ran smoothly

They were in, out and quickly on their way as Boston Bar and North Bend residents queued up for their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

Both communities were allowed to receive vaccines for everyone aged 18 and older as part of the province’s plan to immunize remote and rural communities throughout British Columbia.

“People moved in and out; very organized and no time wasted,” said Marie-Denise Rogers, who was among those getting their first jab on March 25. “It was well done. Plenty of people to help you through the process and make it easier.”

Most people experienced a bit of soreness around the injection site for some time after receiving their shot, but this is a common and mild side effect.

As of Monday, March 29, nearly 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, roughly 87,000 of which are second doses, according to a joint statement from Minister of Health Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Hope Standard