Borehole drilling planned in Vernon July 12

Work will slow traffic flow at two locations

  • Jul. 8, 2018 12:00 a.m.
Planned work will hinder traffic flow July 12.

The City of Vernon has approved an application from Fletcher Paine & Association to drill boreholes on July 12 within a City right-of-way at 48th Avenue from 27th Street to Highway 97 and 42nd Avenue from 33rd Street to Highway 97.

The 48th Avenue drilling work will have a section of the travel lane blocked off. Traffic control will have a flashing arrow board with traffic control people directing traffic. The 42nd Avenue drilling work will be single lane alternating traffic.

