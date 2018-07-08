Borehole drilling planned in Vernon July 12

Planned work will hinder traffic flow July 12.

The City of Vernon has approved an application from Fletcher Paine & Association to drill boreholes on July 12 within a City right-of-way at 48th Avenue from 27th Street to Highway 97 and 42nd Avenue from 33rd Street to Highway 97.

The 48th Avenue drilling work will have a section of the travel lane blocked off. Traffic control will have a flashing arrow board with traffic control people directing traffic. The 42nd Avenue drilling work will be single lane alternating traffic.

