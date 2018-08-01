Booze and disputes dominated police week

Creston RCMP responded to 104 calls for assistance from July 24-31.

Creston RCMP responded to 104 calls for assistance from July 24-31, a week that featured typical hot weather behavior, Staff Sgt. Ryan Currie said on Tuesday.

July 24

• Police had to intervene in a Crawford Bay landlord-tenant dispute.

• A warrant was executed on one person after police did a check for alcohol consumption on Highway 3 in Erickson.

• A reported impaired driver in Creston was not located.

• Police arrested an intoxicated male who passed out on a bench in Creston. He was held cells until sober.

July 25

• Police investigated a complaint that a male took his grandmother’s vehicle without her consent.

• A report of seasonal workers drinking in public was received.

• Police were on site to keep the peace while tenants were evicted in Erickson.

• EHS asked for help with an intoxicated male with a vicious dog.

• Police were called to a domestic dispute in Lister.

• A male in a Boswell business was reported for causing a disturbance by demanding a ride to Creston. He departed on foot before police arrived.

• A citizen turned in what turned out to be narcotics found in a local orchard.

July 26

• Police are investigating video evidence following some shoplifting incidents at a local business.

• Hot dog in a hot vehicle? Bad idea. Police attended to deal with a pet owner after receiving a complaint.

• A reported theft from a vehicle in town is being investigated.

• Police intervened in a consensual fight on Canyon Street.

July 27

• A noisy party got a police visit.

• RCMP assisted CBSA personnel with a tobacco smuggling suspect at Kingsgate.

• Police were unsuccessful in locating a female reported to be yelling at passers-by on Canyon Street.

• An ongoing dispute between a separated couple led to a police visit.

• Police dealt with a group of underage youth who were drinking in a vehicle.

• A new driver found at a check stop to have consumed alcohol got a 3-day driving prohibition.

July 28

• Police are considering charges against a driver who fled to avoid a check stop.

• A complainant about an assault in Lister was too intoxicated to cooperate with the investigation.

• Charges are pending after police were called to a domestic assault in Creston.

• An unwanted male at an Erickson business was removed by police.

• RCMP members intervened in a family dispute.

• A child custody dispute in Yahk required police attendance.

• A complaint about loud music from an outdoor concert was received.

July 29

• Police received a report that a male was sleeping on the road on Northwest Boulevard. Possibly rejuvenated by the interlude, he was gone when police arrived.

• A complaint about an unidentified aircraft flying low over Crawford Bay was received.

• Police had to intervene in a family dispute over the taking of a vehicle and drinking liquor.

• An assault was alleged following a landlord-tenant dispute.

July 30

• A person reporting a broken window suspects a neighbour from an ongoing dispute.

• Police were called to another neighbours’ dispute in Creston.

• A caller from Kitchener who said she had used methamphetamines reported that she had been assaulted and fled into the bush to escape. An hours-long search eventually located her and she was taken to hospital for assessment and treatment. Later in the evening, her assailant was reported to be attempting to steal a car from a Kitchener property. Police located him and learned that he had numerous outstanding warrants and had been driving a stolen vehicle. He was held in custody while charges were being considered.

July 31

• Police were called to intervene in a domestic dispute arising from a separation.