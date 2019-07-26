Boomerang bags offer a sustainable alternative at the Farmer’s Market

Crystal Noa and Christa Davison of Bradley Creek Merchantile are bringing "boomerang bags" to town.

Crystal Noa and Christa Davison are first year vendors at the Farmer’s Market who plan to return all season with their business, Bradley Creek Mercantile.

The pair sells a variety of hand-made goods and told the Free Press that their offerings are similar to that of a general store.

Noa and Davison met as neighbours in Bradley Creek, and developed their business from a premise of sharing the load.

They hope to help make the community more sustainable by bringing “boomerang bags” to town.

Boomerang bags are part of a global, grassroots movement that seeks to connect and empower local communities to tackle plastic pollution at its source.

raven.nyman@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.