Bookland Vernon to close down

The chapter has closed for Bookland Vernon as the popular bookstore announced it is shutting its doors next month.

The bookstore made the announcement on Facebook just after 5 p.m. Monday.

“After much consideration we have decided to close Bookland’s doors this coming April,” the social media post reads.

“We have enjoyed being Vernon’s independent bookstore for over 50 years, but have found it difficult to compete in the digital age.”

The staff confirmed the post and the Morning Star has reached out to the Monahan Agency for more details.

This story will be updated when more information has become available.

