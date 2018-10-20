Book winner gifts her prize to Unifor

Unifor Local 2300 Riverlodge Recreation Centre shop steward Cheri De Melo, Unifor Local 2300 Sam Lindsay Memorial Pool shop steward Nicole Smetaniuk, Unifor Local 2301 president Martin McIlwrath, Unifor Local 2301 vice president Andrew McLaren and Trevor Thomschke, Unifor Local 2301 Reduction shop steward were at the union offices when the book prize was delivered.

The winner of a Northern Sentinel book prize competition said while she appreciated winning the book On the Line, a three-hundred-page account of B.C.’s storied labour history, she would rather donate it to Unifor Local 2301.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won the book sponsored by Harbour Publishing. The book was reviewed by Northern Sentinel columnist Walter Thorne.

Unifor Local 2301 president Martin McIlwrath, who received the book on behalf of the union, expressed his gratitude to the winner.

The book, written by labour specialist Rod Mickleburgh and long-time labour columnist for the Vancouver Sun, Province and more recently the Globe and Mail, bravely tackles the job of documenting B.C.’s labour past.