‘Book nerds unite!’ Sidney voted one of Canada’s most cozy cities

The postcard views, the plethora of bookstores and the countless corners to settle into for a coffee or a cocktail – according to Expedia.ca that is what makes Sidney one of Canada’s coziest cities.
The travel blog ranked the town No. 12 on a list of 55 locations across the country.
Need to #relax & unwind after a long week? Look no further, here are the coziest escapes for you in the country. https://t.co/N5dgiSJcHk pic.twitter.com/1MWOjj67aS
— Expedia.ca (@ExpediaCA) November 15, 2018
“Book nerds, unite!” it reads on the list. “There is absolutely nothing cozier than a friendly bookshop filled to the brim with old tomes and brand new best-sellers.
“As it so happens, Sidney is known for their book scene, making it not only a cozy destination, but a most charming town, as well.”
While Canmore, Alberta took the top spot, other Vancouver Island destinations to make the list included Campbell River, Courtenay, Parksville, Tofino and Ucluelet.