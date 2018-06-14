Bomb threat prompts evacuation at North Vancouver high school

Handsworth Secondary School in North Vancouver was evacuated due to a bomb threat on Thursday morning.

Few details were released, with only a Tweet coming from local RCMP.

More to come.

A bomb threat made to Handsworth Sec. School this morning is being taken seriously. Students and staff members have been evacuated and safely positioned on school grounds. Police are on scene and are investigating. Updates to follow as situation unfolds. @NVSD44 @NVanDistrict — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) June 14, 2018

@ashwadhwani ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.