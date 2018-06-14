Bomb threat prompts evacuation at North Vancouver high school

Police are investigating at Handsworth Secondary School

Handsworth Secondary School in North Vancouver was evacuated due to a bomb threat on Thursday morning.

Few details were released, with only a Tweet coming from local RCMP.

More to come.

