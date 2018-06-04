Boil water notices downgraded, lifted by Central Okanagan Regional District

The Central Okanagan Regional District has downgraded two boil water notices for residents in its two electoral areas, and lifted a third in Central Okanagan West.

On Monday the regional district announced the boil water notices for Killiney Beach in the Central Okanagan West electoral area and the Falcon Ridge Water System in Central Okanagan East were downgraded to water quality advisories.

A boil water notice issued May 7 for eight properties on Star Place off Trepanier Road above Peachland and near the Okanagan Connector, was lifted.

The regional district says water provided by the Star Place Water System is now back to normal after turbidity prompted the issuance of the notice.

The Killiney Beach boil water notice, also caused by turbidity in the water supply, was issued last week and affected 280 properties connected to the community water system located off Westside Road. The Falcon Ridge notice affected 55 properties connected to the water system off Highway 33, east of Kelowna.

Both areas are now under water quality advisories and it is recommended people with weakened immune systems, the elderly and children, as well as those wishing to take extra precautions, boil the water they want to consume, cook with, wash food, make beverages, ice or brush teeth with for at least one minute. And alternative is to use bottled water.

Both boil water notices were lowered after consultations with Interior Health and both will continue until further notice, said the regional district.

