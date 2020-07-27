Boil water notice rescinded for Vernon road

Dunsmuir Road customers, off Bella Vista Road, have been on boil notice since mid-July

A boil water notice for Vernon’s Dunsmuir Road has been rescinded as of Monday, July 27. (File photo)

Good news for water customers on Vernon’s Dunsmuior Road off Bella Vista Road.

Greater Vernon Water (GVW), in conjunction with Interior Health (IH), has rescinded the Boil Water Notice for customers on Monday, July 27.

“The water quality test results in the Dunsmuir area over the past two weeks have been good with no coliform counts, allowing for the Boil Water Notice to be rescinded,” said Greater Vernon Water. “Staff continue to monitor water quality and work closely with IH.”

Customers are being informed via road signs, an email alert, the RDNO website and Facebook post.

Vernon Morning Star