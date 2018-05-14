Boil Water Notice recinded

Authorities recommend residents run all faucets for five minutes to flush the lines

A Boil Water Notice for the City of Fernie has been recinded a week after it was first issued.

Look back: Fernie issues Boil Water Notice

The notice came into effect after the Fairy Creek Chlorination System was damaged, and needed to be shut down for repairs.

On May 10, the City announced that the chlorination system was fixed, and the pumps had been restarted. It took a few days for the water to re-enter the resevoir and distribute to homes throughout the City boundaries.

The City of Fernie and Interior Health recommend that residents run all faucets for five minutes to flush the lines prior to resuming normal operations.

The City thanked residents for their patience while they undertook the repairs.

