Boil water notice issued in Yard Creek Campground

In effect until further notice from CSRD

  • Aug. 3, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Recent water quality tests have identified a high bacterial count in the Yard Creek Campground Water System’s drinking water supply.

As a result, a boil water notice has been issued for users of the water system until further notice, as required by Interior Health.

The CSRD and Interior Health advise that until further notice, all users of the water system are warned to boil their water at a rapid boil for at least one minute, or add two drops of fresh household bleach per litre of water or use an approved alternative source of potable water (bottled water.)

Related: Boil water notice issued in Falkland

These directions apply to all water used for drinking, food preparation (including ice and produce) and dental hygiene.

The CSRD will inform users once the boil water notice has been removed.

@SalmonArmnewsroom@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
West Kelowna mayor not seeking re-election
Next story
Nanaimo school trustee announces re-election bid

Just Posted

Let’s ride and save BC Bus North

  • 9 hours ago

 

Boil water notice issued in Yard Creek Campground

  • 9 hours ago

 

Areas affected by Douglas-fir beetle on rise in the Cariboo

  • 9 hours ago

 

Artists invited to Errington Farmers’ Market Aug. 4

  • 9 hours ago

 

Most Read