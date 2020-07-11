A boil water notice has been issued for residents along Dunsmir Road in Vernon July 10, 2020. (CSRD Photo)

Boil water notice issued for Vernon’s Dunsmir Road area

Map shows which customers are advised to use caution when consuming water

  • Jul. 11, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A boil water notice has been issued for residents of Dunsmir Road in Vernon.

The notice, made in conjunction with Interior Health, comes as a result of poor water quality test results in the water distribution. Water samples have shown total coliform bacteria counts within the distribution system, according to a Regional District of North Okanagan news release.

As a precaution, all Greater Vernon Water customers in the area noted in the map below are advised to use caution when consuming the water until the notice is lifted.

Water should be boiled for one minute when intended for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables to be eaten raw, preparing any foods, mixing baby formula and making beverages or ice.

READ MORE: COVID-19 cases identified in Kelowna, after public gatherings

READ MORE: Lake Country traffic bottleneck solution still lacks funding

Brendan Shykora

Reporter, Vernon Morning Star

Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com

Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Vernon Morning Star

Previous story
Vandals deface Aldergrove elementary school with racist slur, male genitalia
Next story
VIDEO: Trio of orphaned grizzly bear cubs find new home at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Just Posted

Most Read