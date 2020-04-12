Boil Water Notice issued for Glenmore-Ellison neighbourhood in Kelowna

This Boil Water Notice is due to increased raw water turbidity in Mill Creek

A boil water notice has been rescinded for Westbank Centre (File photo)

A boil water notice has been issued for some users within the Ellison service area in Kelowna that are still serviced from the Mill Creek.

In consultation with Interior Health, the Glenmore Ellison Improvement District (GEID) issued the advisory due to increased raw water turbidity in Mill Creek.

GEID’s customers will be notified when conditions change or water quality has improved and when the boil water notice is rescinded.

For a list of all affected properties, visit this link.

Daniel Taylor