Boil water notice issued for Duhamel Creek area

Photo: Nelson Star file photo

Submitted by the Regional District of Central Kootenay

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has issued a boil water notice beginning August 17 for users on the Duhamel Creek water system.

The system is located in the community of Duhamel on the north shore of the west arm of Kootenay Lake approximately 13 km northeast of Nelson. Duhamel is within RDCK Electoral Area F.

The boil water notice has been issued due to water main work to repair the substantial leak detected during the distribution system investigation in May. The work will require depressurization of water mains that will create a potential for backflow of contaminants to enter the water system.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until acceptable water quality results are obtained from two consecutive bacteriological tests completed on the distribution system. The public will be notified when the RDCK is able to lift the notice.

Water users will experience service interruptions between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on August 17.

Consumption level chlorine will be added to the system as an additional precautionary measure on August 17.

The RDCK and Interior Health recommend that all customers drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice. Water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute. Boiled water should then be refrigerated in a clean, covered container. Customers could also choose to use bottled or distilled water.

Owners of all public facilities must post a boil water notice at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public (alternatively, public fountains and taps may be turned off). As opportunities arise, they must also advise their clientele verbally of the notice

For more information contact the RDCK at 250-352-8171 or visit our website at www.rdck.ca/water.

