Boil water notice issued by South Okanagan town

With the switch from groundwater (well source) to Osoyoos Lake surface supply the Town of Osoyoos has issued a boil water notice for users of two rural water systems.

Those are systems are008 and 009 which are the first three digits on the account number on the annual utilities notice.

“While the Osoyoos Lake water is chlorinated, the current disinfection process is not adequate to protect from bacterial, viral and protozoan pathogens that may be present in the surface water source,” reads the notice. “The Town of Osoyoos and Interior Health recommend individuals drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice.”

Residents are also urged to notify property tenants, visitors and other building occupants to boil water used for washing ready-to-eat fruits, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth for one minute.

The public will be notified when conditions change or the water quality improves.

The town is in the process of separating irrigation lines to improve water quality and a public notice of completion will be issued when the work is finished.

For more information contact the town’s operational services department at 250-495-6213 or email pubworks@osoyoos.ca.

Mark Brett | Reporter

