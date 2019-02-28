Boil water notice for Star Place Water System customers

Residents served by the Star Place Water System are currently without water

Residents served by the small Star Place Water System in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area are currently without water.

A water line for the system was inadvertently broken during an unrelated project in the area, which caused a mechanical breakdown on the water system servicing eight properties on Star Place off Trepanier Road near the Okanagan Connector.

RDCO Environmental Services staff is working to temporarily restore limited water service for customers and hope to have that in place this evening. As a result, customers are asked to limit their water usage and consumption until the system is back in normal operation.

READ MORE: Shuswap couple shocked by eviction notice for rural illegal suite

As a precaution, once water service is restored Star Place water customers will be on a Boil Water Notice.

Until further notice the Regional District and Interior Health recommend that all Star Place water customers drink boiled water or a safe alternative. Water intended for drinking, preparing food and washing fruits and vegetables to be eaten raw, making beverages, ice or mixing baby formula, or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute.

READ MORE: Plenty of advantages for Canadians who file their taxes before April 30 deadline

Until the Boil Water Notice is rescinded Interior Health recommends the following water purification procedures:

Boil water for one minute (rolling boil) or use an alternate supply of water or commercially bottled water.

This Boil Water Notice will be downgraded or rescinded once tests confirm water is within acceptable Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water quality.

For information visit the Regional District website water system webpage (regionaldistrict.com/water) or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@cord.bc.ca or 250-469-6241. To subscribe online for Regional District water quality advisories or alerts by email visit regionaldistrict.com/water.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.