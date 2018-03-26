Boil water notice for rural Osoyoos residents

The Town of Osoyoos is in the process of separating irrigation lines from domestic lines

Rural Osoyoos domestic water customers will be under a boil water notice for up to seven months, effective April 1.

The Town of Osoyoos is in the process of separating irrigation lines from domestic lines to improve water quality.

From April 1 until Nov. 16 the water source is switched from groundwater (well source) to Osoyoos Lake surface water supply. While the Osoyoos Lake water is chlorinated, the current disinfection process is not adequate to protect from bacterial, viral and protozoan pathogens that may be present in the surface water source.

Jim Dinwoodie, director of operations services with the Town of Osoyoos, said he hopes this will be the last time residents north of the town to experience a boil water notice as work is expected to be completed later this summer for twinning the lines.

Rural Water Systems 8 and 9 customers should note that water intended for drinking, washing ready to eat fruits and vegetables, making beverages, ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute.

The Town of Osoyoos and Interior Health recommend individuals to drink boiled water or a safe alternative. They also ask that homeowner notify tenants, visitors or other building occupants of the boil water notice.

A news release from the Town of Osoyoos said the public will be notified when conditions change or water quality has improved.