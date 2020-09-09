Boil water notice for Riondel

Residents of Riondel are asked to boil their water until further notice. Photo: Greg Nesteroff

Submitted by the Regional District of Central Kootenay

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has issued a boil water notice for users on the Riondel Water System. The system is located in the community of Riondel, on the east shore of Kootenay Lake with access off of Highway 3A. Riondel is within RDCK Electoral Area A.

The boil water notice has been issued due to an ongoing power outage that requires the water treatment plant to be bypassed. Untreated water will supply the system until power is restored. The boil water notice will remain in effect until treatment is reinstated and acceptable water quality results are obtained from two consecutive bacteriological tests completed in the distribution system.

The RDCK and Interior Health recommend that all customers drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice. Water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute. Boiled water should then be refrigerated in a clean, covered container. Customers could also choose to use bottled or distilled water. Owners of all public facilities must post a boil water notice at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public (alternatively, public fountains and taps may be turned off). As opportunities arise, they must also advise their clientele verbally of the boil water notice.

For more information contact the RDCK (250) 352-8192 or visit our website at www.rdck.ca/water.

