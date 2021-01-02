Boil water notice for all Comox Valley water users

CVRD and Island Health have issued a boil water advisory for the Comox Valley. Photo by Mike Chouinard

The Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD), in conjunction with Island Health, has issued a boil water notice effective immediately.

Due to intense snow and rainfall, turbidity levels have risen in both Comox Lake and Puntledge River. High turbidity can interfere with the chlorination process used to disinfect the drinking water for the 45,000 residents served by the Comox Valley water system.

All users of the Comox Valley water system are instructed to boil their drinking water for one minute at a rolling boil. Those areas affected by this boil water notice are the City of Courtenay, the Town of Comox and the Comox Valley, Arden, Marsden/Camco, Greaves Crescent, and England Road water local service areas. (Please note: this boil water notice does not affect residents in the Village of Cumberland, Royston or those connected to the Black Creek-Oyster Bay water supply system).

For updated information and resources on the boil water notice, visit www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/boil and www.islandhealth.ca.

To register for text message or voice mail notifications about boil water notices and other emergency notifications visit: www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/getnotified. Remember to choose both the community in which you live and the Comox Valley Water Supply System (boil water) notification lists. No access to a computer? You can also register by calling 250-334-6057.

Comox Valley Record