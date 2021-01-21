Boil water advisory lifted for Westridge, golf course, Terra Ridge area

A boil water advisory has been lifted for residents in Williams Lake as of Thursday, Jan. 21. (File photo)

A boil water advisory imposed on Jan. 13, 2021 has been lifted for residents impacted by three water main breaks in Williams Lake near Hodgson Road.

Customers affected were in the Westridge and golf course subdivisions, Terra Ridge and along Wotzke Drive and Hodgson Road.

Read more: Water service fully restored to Westridge, golf course, Terra Ridge, Wotzke Drive and Hodgson Road

Water samples from the affected area were taken January 13, 14 and 18 and couriered to a lab.

“All samples tested were potable and safe to consume,” public works manager Pat Mahood said.

In consultation with Interior Health, the city is lifting the boil water advisory effective immediately, he added.

