Boil water advisory for Grand Forks residents northwest of city

The advisory affects residents northwest of North Fork Road and Hardy Mountain Road intersection

  • Aug. 20, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Sion Improvement District has issued a boil water advisory for approximately 75 residences in Grand Forks.

The notice affects residents on the following streets in the city:

  • Hardy Mountain Road
  • Outlook Road
  • Panorama Drive
  • Davy Road
  • London Road
  • Ward Road
  • Ward Lake Road

A representative from Sion Water said that tests of the local water system indicated higher-than-allowed levels of coliform (a bacteria) in the water, prompting the advisory.

Until the latests samples are tested and approved by the lab in Passmore, residents are advised to boil water before using it for drinking, making ice, cooking, washing food or brushing teeth. Hand sanitizer is recommended after washing hands.

To ensure water is safe, bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute, or use an alternate source.

