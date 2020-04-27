Body of missing New Westminster woman found along Fraser River shoreline: police

Nirla Sharma had gone missing in February

Nirla Sharma, 44, was last seen by family on Feb. 23, 2020 in her New Westminster home. (RCMP handout)

A 44-year-old woman who went missing in New Westminster in February has been found dead, police said Monday (April 27).

Nirla Sharma was found dead along the shoreline of the Fraser River on the border of New Westminster and Burnaby on Sunday afternoon.

She had been last seen in the Queensborough area at 9 p.m. on Feb. 23, and video footage showed her walking alone in the Queensborough Landing business area at 3:27 a.m. on Feb. 24.

Sgt. Jeff Scott said there was “no evidence of foul play” at this time, but that the cause of Sharma’s death has yet to be determined. The

“This is a tragic conclusion in the search for Mrs. Sharma,” Scott said in a release.

“The New Westminster Police Victim Assistance Unit is providing support to the family during this very difficult and sad time.”

READ MORE: New Westminster woman’s ‘out of character’ disappearance probed by police

READ MORE: Surveillance footage shows missing New Westminster mom in Queensborough

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Abbotsford News