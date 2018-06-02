Facebook

Body of missing B.C. man found in Kelowna

Jordan Mooney was last seen May 27 leaving his home

The body of a Vernon man was found in Kelowna, Saturday morning, after a six-day long search.

Jordan Mooney, 24, was reported missing after he was last seen when he left a home in the Dilworth area of Kelowna, Sunday night, May 27.

On May 31, his vehicle was found abandoned in a neighbourhood between Kelowna and Lake Country.

“Kelowna RCMP along with the BC Coroner Service is investigating after members of the Kelowna search and rescue team located the body of a male in the McKinley Heights area earlier this morning,” RCMP said in a news release.

“Kelowna RCMP has confirmed that there is no criminality in the death of the male located and therefore this investigation is being led by the BC Coroners Office,” said Cst. Lesley Smith, with Kelowna RCMP.

Tammy Mooney, Jordan’s mother, posted about her son’s death on Facebook.

“He will forever be in our hearts,” she said.

A GoFundMe was started Saturday morning for the family.


