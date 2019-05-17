Body of man who fell on a trail in the Sicamous Creek area recovered

Shuswap Search and Rescue were on scene to recover the body of a man who fell in the Sicamous Creek area. (Shuswap Search and Rescue)

The body of a man who fell while on a hike in the Sicamous Creek area has been recovered.

Eighteen members of the Shuswap Search and Rescue (SAR) team and one volunteer from the Sicamous Fire Department retrieved the body of a hiker in a four-hour-long recovery on the evening of May 16.

John Schut, the search manager for Shuswap SAR, said a member of the team descended 300 meters down the steep hillside to recover the body as using a helicopter would have been too dangerous. He said the area where the man fell was a significant distance from the marked trail. Schut also said the man was local to the Sicamous area.

Preliminary reports from Sicamous RCMP indicate that a 27-year-old man was hiking with two friends in the Sicamous Creek area on May 15 when he fell from a cliff above the Sicamous Creek Falls.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the Eagle Valley Rescue Society and Shuswap SAR were called to assist the B.C. Ambulance Service.

Dan Roddick, a lieutenant with the Eagle Valley Rescue Society, said the man fell from a cliff near the Lizard Mountain Bike Trail, which shares a parking lot and trailhead with the Sicamous Creek Falls Trail. Roddick said the place the man fell from was near the trail but not directly on it.

The Sicamous RCMP and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate and the man’s next of kin has been notified.

