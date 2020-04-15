Body of man convicted in Castlegar robbery found in Kamloops river

Brandon Malkinson was convicted of break and enter and assault at the Chameleon restaurant

The body of a man convicted of a high-profile Castlegar break and enter has been found in the North Thompson River near the Kamloops Golf Course.

The RCMP is asking the public’s help in tracking down the actions of Brandon Thomas Malkinson, 37, in the days leading up to the discovery of his body on Friday.

In September 2017, Malkinson pleaded guilty to break and enter, assault with a weapon and breach of probation related to an incident at the Chameleon Restaurant in downtown Castlegar.

The incident happened in the early morning and the owner of the restaurant, Hartmut Kaden — who lives upstairs from the restaurant — went down to investigate after his wife heard breaking glass. Kaden armed himself with a small-calibre handgun.

During the confrontation Malkinson used bear spray on Kaden, blinding him. Kaden then fired his gun, but at the time didn’t know if he had hit the assailant.

Malkinson was shot in the chest, but avoided going to the hospital for four days.

Police eventually caught up with Malkinson outside of a house in Nelson and took him to hospital.

According to BC Court Services records, Malkinson had a list of convictions dating back to 2003 with offences in Castlegar, Nelson, Creston, South Slocan, Kamloops, Dawson Creek and Chetwynd.

No charges were laid against the owner of the restaurant, as RCMP determined he acted in self-defence and his weapon was legally registered.

Anybody who had contact with Malkinson after March 25 is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

