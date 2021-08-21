Body of Alberta man who drowned in Mara Lake near Sicamous recovered

Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team was successful in their search

The Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team located the remains of an Alberta man who drowned in Mara Lake on Aug. 20, 2021. (HEART image)

The body of an Alberta man who went missing and was presumed to have drowned in Mara Lake Aug. 11 has been recovered.

The Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team (HEART) was successful in finding the 64-year-old Red Deer man’s remains on their third day of searching on Aug. 20.

HEART, a non-profit charitable organization from Manitoba, specializes in underwater search and recovery of drowning victims using trained divers, sonar and remotely operated vehicles.

In a Facebook post, a HEART team member wrote they wanted to thank everyone who supported and prayed for them while they undertook their mission. They also offered love and comfort to the man’s family in this difficult time.

Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP said police removed the body and notified the BC Coroners Service.

Sicamous RCMP thanked members of HEART for their efforts and success, which provided much needed closure to the grieving family of the victim, said McNeil.

