Mounties have taped off a grassy area near the Tim Hortons on Enterprise Way and Highway 33, where a body has been found. ( IMAGE CREDIT: SYDNEY MORTON)

Body found outside Kelowna Tim Hortons

Mounties don't believe the circumstances to be suspicious.

Mounties have taped off a grassy area near the Tim Hortons on Enterprise Way and Highway 33, where a body has been found.

Cpl. Kent Hall said the body of a man was discovered at around 12:18 p.m. Wednesday, and they will be on scene until the Coroner’s service arrives.

Hall added that they don’t believe the circumstances to be suspicious.

Personal items — such as a quilt, a photo album, and camping chair —have been strewn around the space where the body was found..

More to come.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKatkmichaels@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Williams Lake considers airport improvement fee
Next story
Vancouver Island University has begun its search for its next president

Just Posted

Bail for B.C. man accused in murder case

 

Grand opening for Cherryville shop announced

  • 15 hours ago

 

Deny visas to musicians who glorify gangs, Wake Up Surrey says

  • 15 hours ago

 

Lady golfers waiting for Christmas in July

  • 15 hours ago

 

Most Read