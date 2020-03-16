Body found on White Rock’s beach

Early indications are there is no risk to the public,

A body was found on White Rock's beach, near Vidal Street. (File photo)

White Rock RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating a report of a body found on White Rock beach this morning.

According to a news release issued at 3:21 p.m., RCMP say a kayaker located the body of an adult man on the beach south of Vidal Street at approximately 10:15 a.m.

“The White Rock RCMP is attempting to confirm the identity of (the) man and are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Early indications are there is no risk to the public,” the release states.

The release says BC Coroners Service is investigating the man’s “sudden death.”

Police say there is no further information for release.

Peace Arch News