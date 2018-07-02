Body found on Port Edward shoreline

RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service investigate the death of a male discovered at Inverness Passage

A body was found along the rocky shores in Port Edward on July 2. (The Northern View photo)

A body was found along the shores of Port Edward on Monday morning.

At 11:20 a.m. on July 2, RCMP received a report from the Coast Guard that the body of a man was located at Inverness Passage.

“It appears that the male had been in the water for an extended period of time,” Sgt. Dave Uppal said.

The forensic identification unit was also called in to assist.

“Police attended the scene with the coroner and the remains were transported to the Prince Rupert hospital,” Uppal said.

That was all the information the police could provide at this moment.

The RCMP continue to investigate with the Coroners Service.

Read more RCMP briefs from Prince Rupert here.

newsroom@thenorthernview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter