Body found on Okanagan Lake confirmed to be missing Penticton kayaker

RCMP are asking for assistance in locating Colin Palmer, 41, who was last seen by his family on Saturday evening. It is believed he was kayaking on Okanagan Lake near Sunoka Beach. (Photo submitted by RCMP)

RCMP have confirmed the body found at Okanagan Lake Marina is a Penticton kayaker that was reported missing earlier this month.

Colin Palmer, 41, was last heard from when he took his kayak out on Okanagan Lake on July 13. According to RCMP, Palmer’s last contact with his family was when he told them he was near Sunoka Beach in his kayak and that the water was choppy.

The Penticton Fire Department and RCMP airplan assisted with the search but did not find anything. On July 20, at 8:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a deceased person on the shore near the Okanagan Lake Marina.

