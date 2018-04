The exact location and identity of the body, found after 1 p.m. Sunday, has not been released

Members of COSAR will be out on the streets in the Rutland area of Kelowna to help ensure a safe Halloween night for kids Tuesday.—Image: Firedog Photogrpahy

A body was found near a creek in West Kelowna Sunday afternoon.

The exact location and identity of the body have not been released at this time.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was reported to be on scene shortly after 1 p.m.

Two weeks ago, a 72-year-old West Kelowna man was reported missing by his family.

More to come.

@VernonNewsparker.crook@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.