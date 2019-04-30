White Rock RCMP officers on scene where a body was found Tuesday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Body found in White Rock park

RCMP investigating after body discovered Tuesday morning

White Rock RCMP are investigating after a body was found in a park off Vidal Street Tuesday morning.

By 8:30 a.m. police had taped off the city-owned park, which is located between Thrift Avenue and Vine Street.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was not on scene by 9 a.m. Tuesday, and White Rock RCMP have yet to respond to request for comment.

It’s unclear whether the death is suspicious.

A small group of people were gathered near the scene. One neighbour said he heard police in the area at approximately 7:30 a.m. The same neighbour said people have been camped in that park before, but that it is an infrequent occurrence.

More to come…

Previous story
Historic Cariboo Wagon Road receives BC Rural Dividend funding
Next story
Appeal dismissed in challenge to Alberta gay-straight alliance law

Just Posted

Most Read