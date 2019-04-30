Body found in White Rock park

White Rock RCMP are investigating after a body was found in a park off Vidal Street Tuesday morning.

By 8:30 a.m. police had taped off the city-owned park, which is located between Thrift Avenue and Vine Street.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was not on scene by 9 a.m. Tuesday, and White Rock RCMP have yet to respond to request for comment.

It’s unclear whether the death is suspicious.

A small group of people were gathered near the scene. One neighbour said he heard police in the area at approximately 7:30 a.m. The same neighbour said people have been camped in that park before, but that it is an infrequent occurrence.

More to come…