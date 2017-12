A woman was found dead in a vehicle in the 7100 block of Lantzville Road on Sunday

A woman was found dead in a vehicle outside a church in Lantzville on Sunday.

Nanaimo RCMP and B.C. Ambulance Services were called to a scene in the 7100 block of Lantzville Road at about 10 a.m. for a report of a woman found deceased in a motor vehicle. B.C. Coroners Service was advised and attended.

“As foul play is not suspected, no further information will be released on the investigation or identity of the deceased. The family of the deceased has been notified,” noted an RCMP press release.