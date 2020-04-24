Body found in Parr Road slough in Chilliwack Thursday night

Remains had been there for 'quite some time' so not that of two other missing people

RCMP were on scene with their canine unit at Parr Road on the morning of Friday, April 24, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

A body was found Thursday evening in the slough next to Parr Road in Chilliwack, but it was not either of the people currently being searched for in the area.

The RCMP’s canine unit was on scene at Parr Road after police received a report of clothing floating in the slough around 8 p.m.

It was later discovered that it was a body.

It had been there for “quite some time,” according to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

The RCMP Serious Crime Unit is working with the Lower Mainland District Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS) and the BC Coroners Service as evidence is being collected.

“At this point of their investigation, there is no evidence to indicate involvement of a criminal act,” Rail said.

Questions were raised on social media if the body found might be one of two people who are being looked for in the area.

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) suspects foul play in the case of April Parisian, a woman from Spuzzum in the Fraser Canyon last in touch with family on April 5.

Her truck was found on Vye Road in Abbotsford on April 17 with a man inside. After a short dialogue with police, the man was found deceased inside but Mounties have not confirmed if the male was Parisian’s boyfriend, Paris Margesson.

• READ MORE: IHIT suspect foul play in case of missing Fraser Canyon woman

Meanwhile, at 2 p.m. on Friday, friends and family of David McCullum were gathering to form a search party for him in the Chilliwack River Valley. McCullum left his family home in the morning on Thursday and is said to have a handgun with him. He was driving dark grey Toyota Tacoma with a last known location at the south end of the Columbia Valley.

An extensive ground search has gone on since then, two helicopters searched Thursday, and there is a report that a boat was searching Cultus Lake Friday morning.

• READ MORE: UPDATE: Chilliwack RCMP identify missing, potentially armed man

