Body found in Okanagan Lake

Human remains were pulled from near Gyro Beach on Saturday

A body was discovered in the Okanagan Lake just before 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The deceased was located at a depth of 170-feet approximately a half kilometre from the shores of Gyro Beach.

BC Coroners Service and West Kelowna RCMP are working together to positively identify the deceased. Upon identification, the deceased’s family will be notified.

Police will not release any further information at this time.

A sonar expert from the United States was assisting Kelowna RCMP in an ongoing investigation.

“We’d like to thank Mr. Ralston for his invaluable assistance with this challenging recovery,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

“We’d also like to extend our appreciation to Dockside Marina and Shoreline Pile Driving for their support of our operations on the lake,” he said.

A West Kelowna RCMP boat team carried out the recovery of remains on Saturday, Aug. 10.

