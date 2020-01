Local police confirmed that a body was found in the afternoon today, infront of the Fort Forum Arena in Fort St. James.

RCMP is identifying the person and more information will be available after that process, said Corp. Andrew Luuko of the Fort St. James RCMP unit.

More to come.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

