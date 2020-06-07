Body found in downtown Chilliwack, RCMP investigating

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team tweeted that a body was found behind a downtown bank

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating a suspected homicide.

New deployment in #ChilliwackBC – we are at the rear of the Scotia Bank parking lot, 46059 Yale Road after a body was found last night at 11pm. Death treated as a homicide. Victim is a man in his late 50s. pic.twitter.com/VvkJlsf6K8 — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) June 7, 2020

A body was found behind in the parking lot behind the Scotia Bank at 46059 Yale Road around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Police are describing the victim as a man in his late 50s.

More info to come.

