Body found floating in waters off North Saanich Marina

Investigators say too early to tell if death deemed suspicious

An investigation is underway after the body of a 60-year-old man was found floating in the waters off the North Saanich Marina just before 9 a.m. Monday.

“At approximately 8:50 this morning the Sidney / North Saanich RCMP were contacted advising that a body of a 60 year old male was found floating in the water near the North Saanich Marina,” Sidney/North Saanich RCMP spokesman Cpl. Chris Manseau said in a release.

“Due to the early stages of the investigation it’s too soon to determine if there is anything suspicious about the incident,” say @SidneyRCMP — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) July 2, 2018

Members of the RCMP on scene worked with the Sidney General Investigation Section who are now in control of the investigation.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP say it is too early to determine if “there is anything suspicious about the incident.”

Shawn Kosmuk, manager of the North Saanich Marina confirmed a body was found, but could not confirm who discovered it.

“A man was found this morning and they’re conducting their investigation,” Kosmuk said, referring to police.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact the Sidney RCMP at 250-656-3931 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

