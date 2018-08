Investigation ongoing, but city says multiple deaths directly linked to lack of working smoke alarms

One person is dead after a fire ripped through a building in East Vancouver.

It happened in the 3400 block of East 3 Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

The city said it was sixth fire-related death of 2018.

“While the investigation is still underway, multiple fatalities to date have been directly linked to a lack of working smoke alarms,” the city said in a statement, adding it will provide information about how to prevent a fire at home.