Crime scene investigators are on scene after a body was discovered in Port Alberni early Saturday morning, March 27.

Port Alberni RCMP have cordoned off the 3500-block of Fourth Avenue between Napier Street and Burde Street. The investigation is centred in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center where a body could be seen lying on the grass and covered with a sheet.

We will update this story when we have more information.

