Body discovered in van at Abbotsford McDonald’s restaurant

Death does not appear to be suspicious, police say

A body was found in a van in a MacDonald’s parking lot at the corner of Bourquin Crescent and South Fraser Way in Abbotsford Tuesday afternoon.Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a van in the parking lot of an Abbotsford McDonald’s restaurant on Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the Abbotsford Police Department was notified at about 1:30 p.m. of the discovery in the north end of the parking lot at the McDonald’s on Bourquin Crescent West and South Fraser Way.

Bird said it is not yet known how the man died. The BC Coroners Service was on scene, and Bird said it appears that the death is not suspicious.

That area of the parking lot is currently blocked off with police tape, but the restaurant and drive-thru remain open to customers.

More details will be released as they become available.

.@AbbyPoliceDept says a body was found in this MacDonald's parking lot in #Abbotsford. Waiting on coroners, so no word yet on cause. pic.twitter.com/meGamwPC2T — áµˆáµ˜Ë¢áµ—â±n áµáµ’áµˆá¶ Ê³áµ‰Ê¸ (@dustinrgodfrey) May 7, 2019

ALSO READ: Body discovered in Deroche

ALSO READ: Police investigating after body found in Maple Ridge park

@VikkiHopesvhopes@abbynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.