Body discovered in suspected arson on Mission property

An IHIT officer outside the building where a fire took place around 2 a.m., Aug. 8. Mission’s Fire Rescue Service has described the fire as suspicious. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating after a body was discovered on a Mission property that was found on fire early Saturday morning.

On Aug. 8, 2020 at around 2 a.m., emergency responders were called to a fire at a property in the 30800-block of Gunn Ave. in Mission.

Once the fire was extinguished, human remains were found inside the building. The circumstances surrounding the fire and the found body were suspicious and IHIT was called in to take conduct of the investigation.

According to a press release, “IHIT is currently working with its partners from the Mission RCMP and the Integrated Forensic Identification Services to complete priority tasks as well as the B.C. Coroners Service who are conducting a concurrent investigation to determine identification and cause of death.”

“We are in the beginning stages of the investigation and we need witnesses and drivers with dashcam video to come forward,” said Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT. “Our priority now is to determine the identity of our victim.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Mission City Record