Body discovered in parked van in Mission with 2 dogs, 1 dead

Remains in state of decomposure, surviving dog sent for veterinary care with BC SPCA

A man’s body was discovered in a parked van in Mission yesterday evening.

Mission RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle with a foul odour coming from it at 6 p.m., May 17, parked at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Eider Street.

The responding officer discovered the body of a 63-year-old man inside in a state of decomposition, said Sgt. Jason Raaflaub, media officer for the Mission RCMP.

“Due to the condition of the body, it appeared to have been in the van for several days,” Raaflaub said, giving an estimate of four or five days, depending on the temperature.

Two small dogs were also discovered by the officer, one had died, and the other was taken by animal control and sent for veterinary care with the BC SPCA.

There was no drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, or anything indicating the death was suspicious, Raaflaub said. He said the body has been sent to the BC Coroner’s Office to determine a cause of death.

Mission RCMP are working to notify the man’s next of kin.

The Record has reached out to the BC SPCA to check on the condition of the dog.

