Body discovered in Deroche

Mission RCMP are on scene in Deroche after reports of a body found in a vehicle.

The incident took place Monday (May 6) afternoon.

The investigation is in the early stages and Mission RCMP are not releasing any details.

The vehicle is reported to be located close to the Deroche Elementary School, but that has not been confirmed.

Police did confirm that a body has been discovered in a vehicle and at this time foul play is not believed to be involved.

Police also said there is no related concerns for the safety of area residents.