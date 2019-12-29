Body discovered Friday in Pitt Meadows

A trail along the Katzie Slough was behind police tape on Saturday

A body was discovered by the Katzie Slough on Friday.

Staff Sgt. Adam Gander said the body was reported late in the day on Friday just inside a walkway leading to Pitt Meadows Athletic Park by Airport Way and the entrance to the Golden Ears Bridge.

Police held the scene overnight until it was light enough to start processing the scene the following morning.

He said police were on scene all day on Saturday.

The RCMP are currently working with the coroner’s service on the identity of the individual.

Gander said the death isn’t considered suspicious.

